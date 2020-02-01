Draisaitl’s scores 2, Oilers beat Blues 4-2

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers beat the defending champion St. Louis Blues 4-2 Friday night. Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored to help the Oilers improve to 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots. The Oilers led 2-0 before St. Louis tied the […]


