Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9. as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.
