Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI

Hindu Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
“Hardik will be under rehab.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness.
IndiaTimes

'We give freedom to Virat Kohli but...': Sourav Ganguly sets target for Team India ahead of New Zealand Test series

While the five-match T20I series is on, India are also keeping a positive approach towards the other formats.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CktAfridi37

Cricket Afridi JUST IN: Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He will be under rehab a… https://t.co/KdC2qoNKld 35 seconds ago

feat_gautham

Gautham RT @CricCrazyJohns: Hardik Pandya ruled out of the two-match test series against New Zealand. #NZvIND 40 seconds ago

FaaST_CricBuzz

Cricbuzz JUST IN: Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He will be under rehab a… https://t.co/OJPrzAMBMR 2 minutes ago

sakshi459

Sakshi RT @cricbuzz: JUST IN: Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He will be under rehab at NCA unti… 2 minutes ago

Manoranjan328

[email protected]@[email protected] Reddy RT @Cricketracker: Details: https://t.co/8u9th3XuOh 3 minutes ago

timesofindia

Times of India RT @toisports: India all-rounder @hardikpandya7 ruled out of New Zealand Test series DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/pFYTMd8eWL #INDvsNZ #Hardik… 3 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran ‘Unfit’ Hardik Pandya ruled out of Test Series against New Zealand https://t.co/PcPjOVQA4C https://t.co/fLqpf1ziQX 8 minutes ago

PaulTrinetra

Trinetra Paul Hardik ruled out of New Zealand Test series: BCCI #INDvNZ https://t.co/mH4eXJAAGn 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.