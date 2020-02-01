Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman announces new income tax regime, here's how much you can save

Global  

As DNA predicted earlier that the Budget 2020 will bring income tax relief to salaried employees, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a new income tax regime to give in order to help people save more money. The new regime, however, comes with certain terms and conditions.
 Budget 2020: Announcement of new income tax slab, everyone gets relief. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave relief to taxpayers during her budget speech. #Budget2020 #NirmalaSitharaman #IncomeTax

