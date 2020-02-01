Global  

European Union leadership puts on a brave face on Brexit day

SBS Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The UK has officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership - and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum.
News video: 'We'll finally be leaving!' UK town crier announces Brexit day

'We'll finally be leaving!' UK town crier announces Brexit day 01:20

 A town crier announces to Gloucester that Britain will be leaving the European Union today (January 31) after over three years of negotiations.

Beaming Nigel Farage greets fans as UK leaves the EU [Video]Beaming Nigel Farage greets fans as UK leaves the EU

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage greets some of his supporters in Westminster on Friday night as the UK officially left the European Union.

WEB EXTRA: London Celebrates Brexit [Video]WEB EXTRA: London Celebrates Brexit

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union at 11 pm London time Friday. People gathered to celebrate Brexit.

EU seeks to put brave face on Brexit day, warns UK of costs of divergence

European Union leaders sought to put a brave face on Brexit on Friday, saying the remaining 27 countries united can tackle climate change and technological...
Reuters

European Union names first ambassador to Brexit Britain

The European Union on Friday named a Portuguese diplomat as its first ambassador to Britain after it leaves the EU next week.
Reuters


