Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show

Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Torrential rains in Miami overshadowed rapper Post Malone’s pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set until the early morning hours of Saturday. Nearby, the weather forced Harry Styles to cancel his show. Friday night’s Bootsy Bellows show promised to be a star-studded event as the Los […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News 01:12

 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything You Can Expect From the Show | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Sue Pepsi' Trends as Torrential Downpour Forces Concert Cancellations and Delays [Video]'Sue Pepsi' Trends as Torrential Downpour Forces Concert Cancellations and Delays

Ahead of the Super Bowl, a torrential Miami downpour forced the cancellation of big stars from performing.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published

'Sue Pepsi' Trends as Torrential Downpour Forces Concert Cancelations and Delays [Video]'Sue Pepsi' Trends as Torrential Downpour Forces Concert Cancelations and Delays

Ahead of the Super Bowl, a torrential Miami downpour forced the cancelation of big stars from performing.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Post Malone Gets $50k Worth of Singles to Throw Around in Miami Club

Post Malone came bearing strip club-esque gifts to a regular night club ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami ... and people were just as willing to stoop low for a...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Billboard.com

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Will Honor Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during their 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The 50-year-old Hustlers star and the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

BarneyDog206

Barney RT @SeaTimesSports: Postponed Malone https://t.co/OagPPXS61L 3 minutes ago

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports Postponed Malone https://t.co/OagPPXS61L 11 minutes ago

RockerThompson

LiberalsUnited Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show https://t.co/oSE9xOe0nq 29 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Torrential Rains Overshadow Post Malone Pre-Super Bowl Show Torrential rains overshadowed rapper Post Malone's pre-… https://t.co/oSvFBNOz2O 49 minutes ago

deweller

DW RT @ABC: Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set. https:… 2 hours ago

PeterSchorschFL

Peter Schorsch Um, welcome to Miami; occasionally it rains — "Torrential rains overshadow @PostMalone pre-#SuperBowl show" via @AP… https://t.co/58rvyCn3Wh 4 hours ago

PhilAmmann

Phil Ammann Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show via @Fla_Pol https://t.co/uhcrPXG83d #FlaPol https://t.co/qE85kjPnZf 4 hours ago

Fla_Pol

Florida Politics Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show https://t.co/mvacZugvRP #FlaPol https://t.co/Oxk7Hseb4I 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.