Torrential rains overshadow Post Malone pre-Super Bowl show
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () MIAMI (AP) — Torrential rains in Miami overshadowed rapper Post Malone’s pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set until the early morning hours of Saturday. Nearby, the weather forced Harry Styles to cancel his show. Friday night’s Bootsy Bellows show promised to be a star-studded event as the Los […]
Post Malone came bearing strip club-esque gifts to a regular night club ahead of Super Bowl LIV in Miami ... and people were just as willing to stoop low for a... TMZ.com Also reported by •Billboard.com