Budget 2020: From income tax relief to LIC IPO, here are the key highlights

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament. While major takeaways include a new income tax regime, LIC to be offered to IPO, new medical colleges, 16-pointe plans for doubling farmers' income, and FDI in education, a lot of focus was put on infrastructure development...
News video: Budget 2020: What are the expectations of the aam aadmi? | Oneindia News

Budget 2020: What are the expectations of the aam aadmi? | Oneindia News 04:43

 As the Modi Government is set to present the Budget 2020, we go on ground to find out the public mood. Common man wants BUdget 2020 to bring some relief. People want government to revisit the income tax slabs.

Budget 2020: Income tax relief likely to salaried employees; what are the expectations?

Salaried employees are eagerly waiting for good news in terms of income tax relief in the Budget 2020.
DNA

Income tax, health, education, infrastructure: Key highlights of Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday, which was based on three prominent themes – aspirational India, economic...
Mid-Day

