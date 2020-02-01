Budget 2020: From income tax relief to LIC IPO, here are the key highlights
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2020 in Parliament. While major takeaways include a new income tax regime, LIC to be offered to IPO, new medical colleges, 16-pointe plans for doubling farmers' income, and FDI in education, a lot of focus was put on infrastructure development...
As the Modi Government is set to present the Budget 2020, we go on ground to find out the public mood. Common man wants BUdget 2020 to bring some relief. People want government to revisit the income tax slabs.