Seth super, Jungle Edge wins at wet Caulfield

The Age Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth stamped his credentials with a comfortable return win in the group 3 Manfred Stakes, while Jungle Edge salutes at a wet Caulfield.
