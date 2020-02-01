Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand tests

Global  

Reuters India Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the two-match test series against New Zealand as he recovers from a back injury, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.
Hardik Pandya ruled out of India's Test series against New Zealand

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full fitness.
Zee News

From Bloemfontein to Auckland: Three India vs New Zealand clashes on Super Friday

India will take on New Zealand in three big cricket matches across the globe on Friday, January 24, 2019. While the senior team led by skipper Virat Kohli will...
Zee News


