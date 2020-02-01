Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Birds of Prey': What would happen in Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' and 'Harley Quinn' crossover? Margot Robbie answers

'Birds of Prey': What would happen in Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' and 'Harley Quinn' crossover? Margot Robbie answers

DNA Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Margot Robbie, who plays the role of Harley Quinn, has turned the producer for 'Birds of Prey', while Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' has swooped in almost all awards at various ceremonies
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Margot Robbie wants men to see Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie wants men to see Birds of Prey 00:36

 Margot Robbie hopes men will watch 'Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)' and not be put off by its largely female cast.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top movies to watch in February [Video]Top movies to watch in February

Take a look at the pick of the movies being released in February, from Parasite to Sonic The Hedgehog. Also coming to screens is DC Comics' action-epic Birds Of Prey with the villainous Harley Quinn,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published

Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars [Video]Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars

Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars The 'Birds of Prey' actress - who is married to Tom Ackerley - admitted she and her close pals used to exact revenge on any guys that..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Margott Robbie: I'm a little less formidable than Harley Quinn

Actress Margot Robbie has opened up about the exciting stunts she had to do as Harley Quinn for the film Birds of Prey.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayJust JaredReutersUSATODAY.com

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker to re-release in India on February 14

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, which has become an award-season favourite, will be re-released in India on February 14. Todd Phillips along with Phoenix turned the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Sify

Tweets about this

dna

DNA '#BirdsofPrey': What would happen in #JoaquinPhoenix's '#Joker' and '#HarleyQuinn' crossover? #MargotRobbie answers https://t.co/Ugum8AvnOW 41 minutes ago

Matt_SpaceOtaku

[email protected] ｢Closer to Heaven｣ @peta @NFL @FOXSports what happened to the good old days when large birds would prey on prehistoric man 5 hours ago

VenomOfKlyntar

💀Let's Talk Venom!💀 @DvmnCrybaby I 100% AGREE. Everyone here seems so out of place except for maybe Canary and Harley. I feel like they… https://t.co/kEcyEKx1gh 7 hours ago

_thaMADhatter

Jeir they can keep that Birds of Prey sound track bc Rico Nastu would have bodied the whole thing track by track 🤷🏾‍♂️ D… https://t.co/GX3uixXMJX 7 hours ago

stayfabulous

Traci Melchor RT @etalkCTV: What would #HarleyQuinn wear to the Oscars? @stayfabulous gets the scoop from #BirdsOfPrey star @MargotRobbie at the premiere… 12 hours ago

rominabrannockG

rominabrannockglambert RT @NewsNationTV: What would happen when the two DC characters- Joker and Harley Quinn-cross paths? Here's what Margot Robbie, who plays Ha… 18 hours ago

SmithEmelio

Emelio Smith @ChrisRiches18 @Insein81 @EroBotan @cosmicbooknews Agreed. But if Birds of Prey makes half of what Joker made that… https://t.co/o1jDjM7kph 20 hours ago

destraa

Destra A: okay then, birds of prey and what movie? B: birds of prey... and, the fantabulous emancipation of one harley que… https://t.co/TX3NE4byrF 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.