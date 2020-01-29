Global  

India fined for slow over-rate in win over New Zealand

Reuters India Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
India fined for slow over-rate in win over New ZealandIndia have been fined 40% of their match fee for a slow over-rate during their fourth T20 win over New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday.
News video: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Rohit, Shami guide India to a famous win in Super Over thriller 02:47

 Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami emerged heroes as Team India defeated New Zealand in a nail-biting Super Over thriller in the third Twenty20 international in Hamilton.

