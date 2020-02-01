Global  

3 men dead, 2 injured in shooting at Airbnb in downtown Toronto

CBC.ca Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Three men are dead and two other people are injured after a shooting at an Airbnb in downtown Toronto on Friday night, police say.
