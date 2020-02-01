Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Super Bowl > Super Bowl: Miami stadium replaces plastic cups with aluminium

Super Bowl: Miami stadium replaces plastic cups with aluminium

BBC News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
This year's American football event to introduce aluminium cups and donate food waste to charities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Environmentally Friendly & Sustainable Aluminum Cups To Be Used At Super Bowl 54 At Hard Rock Stadium [Video]Environmentally Friendly & Sustainable Aluminum Cups To Be Used At Super Bowl 54 At Hard Rock Stadium

Football fans enjoying Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be enjoying their ice-cold Budweiser from recyclable aluminum cups in an effort to phase out single-use plastics this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aluminum is replacing plastic at the Super Bowl

Aluminum is replacing plastic at the Super BowlBall Corporation Fifty thousand aluminum cups will replace plastic containers for beer and liquor at the Super Bowl this Sunday as the Hard Rock Stadium tries...
The Verge


Tweets about this

Sbliv_live

chiefs vs 49ers (Super Bowl) Live HD 2020 SBliv chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl Live HD 2020 SBliv En direct free Streaming Live #49ers vs #Chiefs #Live super bowl 202… https://t.co/ADl5I8O5mu 55 seconds ago

KerryWieder

Kerry Wieder Super Bowl: Miami stadium replaces plastic cups with aluminium https://t.co/wCpMLviX7J 4 minutes ago

GazetteNigeria

The Gazette Nigeria Super Bowl: Miami stadium replaces plastic cups with aluminium https://t.co/X4ORiU5wMC https://t.co/Heb0KqW67D 6 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen For Miami Stadium's Neighbors, Super Bowl Brings Years-Old Tensions to Surface - https://t.co/kY1ksRm5uI 6 minutes ago

SparkMyNaturee

🌸 RT @housequake: On this day in 2007: Super Bowl halftime show rehearsals at Pro Player Stadium in Miami. photos ©Christy Radecic #Prince #… 7 minutes ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @BBCWorld: Super Bowl: Miami stadium replaces plastic cups with aluminium https://t.co/WjBSJqyO4k 9 minutes ago

RealReport3

RealReport Super Bowl: Miami stadium replaces plastic cups with aluminium https://t.co/ypk4KNhshX https://t.co/37V7hS9sdZ 11 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Miami Super Bowl stadium to reduce plastic waste https://t.co/IqAcNFB7KF https://t.co/rzyEBhtKXK 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.