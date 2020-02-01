Global  

Airbus fined billions in global bribery settlement

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Disclosures on Airbus' corruption network have been made public after a nearly four-year probe spanning sales to over a dozen overseas markets. The multinational paid large-scale bribes to score high-value contracts.
