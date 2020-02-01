2 charged in theft of rare jewelry from Formula 1 heiress

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — British police have charged two people in the December theft of millions of pounds’ (dollars’) worth of jewelry from the home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone. Police said Saturday that London residents Maria Mester, 47, and Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary. Two other men who had been […]
