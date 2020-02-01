Global  

Rant & Rave: Use bookmarks in borrowed books

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
RAVE to Dick’s Drive-In. Thank you Spady family for being a Seattle business for 66 years. Happy anniversary and thanks for the 19-cent anniversary burger. RANT to those so quick to criticize WSDOT and local police departments. Try doing what they do with their budget and constraints. If you think you can do a better job, […]
