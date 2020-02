Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester maintained its eight-point cushion over fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification after the teams drew 2-2 in the Premier League, with all the goals coming in an action-packed second half on Saturday. Center back Antonio Rudiger scored two headers from set pieces for Chelsea, first putting the […] 👓 View full article