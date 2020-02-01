For ‘Fast and Furious’ cast, Walker’s memory remains strong
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () MIAMI (AP) — Vin Diesel says it’s the spirit of Paul Walker that motivates him to continue starring in the “Fast and Furious” saga. Diesel and the cast spoke of the memory of their late screen partner at a special event surrounding the upcoming release of the franchise’s ninth chapter, “F9: Fast and Furious 9.” […]
Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker!
Release Date: May 22, 2020
Fast & Furious 9...