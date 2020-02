Pant recently lost his spot as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in white-ball cricket to KL Rahul, who has been performing exceptionally on the pitch for the past few months now.



Recent related news from verified sources Rishabh Pant has himself to blame: Kapil Dev KL Rahul may have adapted seamlessly to the role of wicketkeeper-batsman in India’s limited-overs set-up ever since he got an opportunity against Australia in...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



