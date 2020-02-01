Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rashida Tlaib > Rep. Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event in Iowa over 'nobody likes him' comment

Rep. Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event in Iowa over 'nobody likes him' comment

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who booed Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event Friday, said she let her frustration and disappointment "get the best of me."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton

Watch: Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton 00:59

 Watch Rashida Tlaib boo Hillary Clinton.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Bernie Sanders Edges Joe Biden for Lead in National Poll Just Before Iowa Caucuses

Bernie Sanders edges past Joe Biden in a new national poll ahead of the first big challenges of the 2020 primary. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the breakdown.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue [Video]What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the witness battle at the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders' weaknesses and the disappointing gambling revenue in Massachusetts.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'The haters will shut up on Monday when we win': Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders rally

Bernie Sanders' backers are upset by Hillary Clinton's recent comments about the 2020 hopeful, in which she said: 'Nobody wants to work with him'
Independent

Hillary Clinton says Bernie Sanders didn't do enough to unite Democrats in 2016

Hillary Clinton claimed Friday that Bernie Sanders didn’t do enough to help unite Democrats in 2016 after she became the party’s presidential nominee...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.