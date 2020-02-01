Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Ashraf and Bilal recalled

Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Ashraf and Bilal recalled

Hindu Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Pakistan on Saturday recalled all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and off-spinner Bilal Asif for the first Test against Bangladesh starting in Rawalpindi next w
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Pakistan recall Ashraf, Bilal for Bangladesh Test

Pakistan recalled allrounder Faheem Ashraf and off-spinner Bilal Asif for the first Test against Bangladesh starting in Rawalpindi next week.
News24

Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif recalled in Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests

Azhar Ali will continue to lead the Pakistan squad in the Bangladesh Test series, which will be a part of the World Test Championship. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.