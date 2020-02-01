Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Muguruza is back … as a Grand Slam runner-up

Muguruza is back … as a Grand Slam runner-up

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — When Garbiñe Muguruza lost her first set of this Australian Open 6-0, she was six games from a potential defeat that wouldn’t have been entirely shocking following her first-round exits in the two previous majors. When she took the first set of Saturday’s final with two breaks of serve to one, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The incredible Ingomar 1958 girls basketball team [Video]The incredible Ingomar 1958 girls basketball team

Over 60 years ago, the Ingomar girls basketball team won 54 games and grand slam championship. The current Ingomar basketball teams, had a little surprise for them.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

The Incredible Ingomar 1958 Girls Basketball Team [Video]The Incredible Ingomar 1958 Girls Basketball Team

Over 60 years ago, the Ingomar girls basketball team won 54 games and grand slam championship. The current Ingomar basketball teams, had a little surprise for them.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Muguruza downs Pavlyuchenkova to reach Australian Open semis

Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with a 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final...
Reuters Also reported by •News24

Sofia Kenin wins first grand slam title after beating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final

Sofia Kenin wins first grand slam title after beating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open finalMelbourne, Australia (CNN)As a child, Sofia Kenin got to hang out with some of tennis' greats. She could be on the way to becoming one herself. Kenin won her...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.caReutersESPNZee NewsNews24BBC News

Tweets about this

cfuzam

Nizam Eurosport : Kenin fights back against Muguruza to win first Grand Slam title - grand Slam #AustralianOpen https://t.co/h06WDUbGTf 4 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Muguruza is back … as a Grand Slam runner-up https://t.co/cImv9h4jww 32 minutes ago

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines USA Today - Tennis: Muguruza is back ... as a Grand Slam runner-up 51 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Muguruza is back … as a Grand Slam runner-up https://t.co/wRXracv64H 1 hour ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @livetennis: .@SofiaKenin showcases all her skills as she comes back from a set down to beat Garbine Muguruza and claim a maiden Grand S… 2 hours ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @livetennis: Tough moments for Muguruza, but how good is it to see her back in a Grand Slam final? 'Congratulations Sofia, I think you… 2 hours ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @livetennis: Can Garbine #Muguruza secure a third Grand Slam title at the #AusOpen on Saturday night? We take a look back at her rollec… 2 hours ago

humphreynjoku

Humphrey Njoku Kenin fights back against Muguruza to win first Grand Slam title https://t.co/jDFRodXc4D 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.