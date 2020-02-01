Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘BoJack Horseman’ Ended With a Necessary Reckoning

‘BoJack Horseman’ Ended With a Necessary Reckoning

NYTimes.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The Netflix show forced its problematic lead — and viewers — to confront the consequences of his actions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bonnie__Bear

🏳️‍🌈 Brian Yatco 🏳️‍🌈 Bojack Horseman’s final season is perfect in every way. The show wrapped all its stories up with a final season all… https://t.co/PgjDP9hsfU 3 minutes ago

everythingrela1

everythingrelationshipcc Opinion | ‘BoJack Horseman’ Ended With a Necessary Reckoning https://t.co/P2HcXgJkWs https://t.co/ejZjjL2VQE 17 minutes ago

ThePsychoWard

Psycho Dude "‘BoJack Horseman’ Ended With a Necessary Reckoning" by Charles Dunst via NYT https://t.co/01Hhl9hjPk 19 minutes ago

CorpseCosmonaut

Mos Moris @prostitetta "Friendship ended with (tutti i tuoi amici), now Bojack Horseman is my best friend.". 29 minutes ago

EcomStockSpot

Ecommerce Stock Spot "‘BoJack Horseman’ Ended With a Necessary Reckoning" by Charles Dunst via NYT https://t.co/pD5Jv79s0Z 30 minutes ago

canoe21

kanu "‘BoJack Horseman’ Ended With a Necessary Reckoning" by Charles Dunst via NYT https://t.co/TfYE9GlVmT 40 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai ‘BoJack Horseman’ Ended With a Necessary Reckoning by BY CHARLES DUNST https://t.co/wEgFZo6kz2 https://t.co/QiF7bcip1Z 43 minutes ago

Holley_Hunter_

HolleyHunter "‘BoJack Horseman’ Ended With a Necessary Reckoning" by Charles Dunst via NYT https://t.co/ug6ClsZZBE #CocaCola… https://t.co/eWxxKQ9Ibk 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.