Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as PM

The appointment ends weeks of political deadlock after mass protests forced former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to step down. Allawi, a former communitcations minister, has pledged to listen to demonstrators' demands.



Iraqi president appoints Allawi as prime minister Protesters react with anger, viewing former minister as part of corrupt political elite

Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM: state TV Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed on Saturday Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new prime minister, State TV reported, after squabbling political parties failed to...

