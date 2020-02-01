Global  

Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as PM

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The appointment ends weeks of political deadlock after mass protests forced former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to step down. Allawi, a former communitcations minister, has pledged to listen to demonstrators' demands.
Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi president appoints Allawi as prime minister

Protesters react with anger, viewing former minister as part of corrupt political elite
FT.com

Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new PM: state TV

Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed on Saturday Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as new prime minister, State TV reported, after squabbling political parties failed to...
Reuters

