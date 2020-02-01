Global  

Haaland scores 7 goals in 3 games as Dortmund, Bayern win

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Erling Haaland made it seven goals in three games as Borussia Dortmund routed Union Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, and Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck again for Bayern Munich in a 3-1 win over Mainz. Bayern went top with the victory. If Leipzig fails to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach later, Bayern will […]
