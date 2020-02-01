Sofia Kenin wins first grand slam title after beating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sofia Kenin got to hang out with some of tennis' greats. She could be on the way to becoming one herself. Kenin won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday, rallying to beat a resurgent Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2 as Melbourne's fickle weather resurfaced. At 21, Kenin became the youngest women's champion at the Australian Open since her idol , Maria Sharapova, in 2008. She converted five out of six break points while saving 10 of 12 herself, often with gutsy winners. Muguruza was undone by eight double faults, three in the final game including one long on match point. Kenin put her hand to her face in disbelief in the moment of victory.


