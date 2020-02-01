Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sofia Kenin > Sofia Kenin wins first grand slam title after beating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final

Sofia Kenin wins first grand slam title after beating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open final

WorldNews Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sofia Kenin wins first grand slam title after beating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open finalMelbourne, Australia (CNN)As a child, Sofia Kenin got to hang out with some of tennis' greats. She could be on the way to becoming one herself. Kenin won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open on Saturday, rallying to beat a resurgent Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2 as Melbourne's fickle weather resurfaced. At 21, Kenin became the youngest women's champion at the Australian Open since her idol, Maria Sharapova, in 2008. She converted five out of six break points while saving 10 of 12 herself, often with gutsy winners. Muguruza was undone by eight double faults, three in the final game including one long on match point. Kenin put her hand to her face in disbelief in the moment of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open [Video]Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Confident Kenin keen to take the fight to Muguruza

Sofia Kenin will be making her debut in a Grand Slam final when she faces Garbine Muguruza for the Australian open title on Saturday but what she lacks in...
Reuters Also reported by •FOX Sports

Errors and off the pace, Pliskova dumped out in Melbourne

Karolina Pliskova was left counting the cost of a performance well short of her best as she passed up a golden opportunity to push on for a maiden Grand Slam...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News American Sofia Kenin wins Australian Open to claim first Grand Slam title at 21 https://t.co/srQaY096Ql 4 minutes ago

Abraham_493

Harry Mowat RT @WTA_insider: Sofia Kenin wins the 2020 @AustralianOpen. The 21yo American’s fighting spirit on full display as she comes back to defe… 8 minutes ago

camichou16

Camille Sévigny RT @people: Sofia Kenin, 21, Wins Australian Open, Picking Up First Grand Slam Title: 'Dreams Come True' https://t.co/4ka5cmLiht 8 minutes ago

aasambo01

Aminu Sambo RT @France24_en: American Sofia Kenin wins Australian Open to claim first Grand Slam title at 21 https://t.co/wILk5JKfZ2 https://t.co/RGIy5… 10 minutes ago

SIMPSONSFAN350z

Retro Fitness Doug Sofia Kenin wins her first Grand Slam title after beating Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open women's singles f… https://t.co/U9BgpUHiwd 10 minutes ago

aasambo01

Aminu Sambo RT @FRANCE24: American Sofia Kenin wins Australian Open to claim first Grand Slam title at 21 https://t.co/ZWrooODTL6 https://t.co/3I1Vv0kC… 11 minutes ago

bellatmg

bella.tmg RT @cnni: Australian Open triumph: Sofia Kenin, a 21-year-old from the United States, wins her first grand slam title after beating Garbine… 11 minutes ago

DornJeb

Jeb dorn RT @christophclarey: Sofia Kenin of the USA, just 21, wins her first Grand Slam singles title with a comeback 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ga… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.