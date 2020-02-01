Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Commonwealth of Nations > Maldives rejoins Commonwealth as 54th member

Maldives rejoins Commonwealth as 54th member

WorldNews Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Maldives rejoins Commonwealth as 54th memberLONDON - The small Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives has rejoined the Commonwealth, the Commonwealth secretariat said on Saturday. The Commonwealth had welcomed its "54th family member" after Maldives' application for re-admission was approved, and the country officially rejoined the Commonwealth at 00:01 on Saturday, the secretariat said in a statement. This marked the end of a process that began 13 months ago, in December 2018, when...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeHookemUK

Mike Hookem RT @Rob_Kimbell: 🇲🇻 The Maldives rejoins the Commonwealth as its 54th member. 2 hours ago

DonaldJudge

Donald Judge RT @Afzal4Gorton: The Maldives has officially re-joined the #Commonwealth, as it becomes the 54th family member, following democratic refor… 5 hours ago

Afzal4Gorton

Afzal Khan MP The Maldives has officially re-joined the #Commonwealth, as it becomes the 54th family member, following democratic… https://t.co/baLmUjJsyo 6 hours ago

juliaprikler

Sona #Maldives have 1200 unoccupied islands and it’s now the 54th Commonwealth country. 👍 Excellent! Can British Remaine… https://t.co/VQiAm9pTbN 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.