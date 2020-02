Six people arrested as UK marks Brexit night

Police said five people were arrested at Nigel Farage ’s event in Parliament Square (Picture: Splash News) Six people were arrested last night as the UK marked it’s historic departure from the European Union . Five were arrested at one of the country’s biggest celebrations in London as thousands of Brexiteers gathered in Parliament Square on Friday evening. Kevin Murphy, 52, was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly and criminal damage, the Metropolitan Police said. He has been remanded in custody to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 1 February. Police form a line...



