Bestselling 'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Best-selling American author Best-selling American author Mary Higgins Clark , known to her fans as the "Queen of Suspense", has died aged 92, her publisher confirmed on Friday. Clark was still producing a book a year at the age of 90, with her page-turners earning her a legion of fans across the world and even making her one of the top-selling fiction authors in France. "She passed away peacefully this evening at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends," publisher Simon & Schuster said in a tweet late Friday. With sales of more than 100... 👓 View full article

