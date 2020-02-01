Global  

Bestselling 'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark dies

Saturday, 1 February 2020
Bestselling 'Queen of Suspense' Mary Higgins Clark diesBest-selling American author Mary Higgins Clark, known to her fans as the "Queen of Suspense", has died aged 92, her publisher confirmed on Friday. Clark was still producing a book a year at the age of 90, with her page-turners earning her a legion of fans across the world and even making her one of the top-selling fiction authors in France. "She passed away peacefully this evening at the age of 92 surrounded by family and friends," publisher Simon & Schuster said in a tweet late Friday. With sales of more than 100...
Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92 [Video]Best-Selling Mystery Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies At 92

Mary Higgins Clark, the tireless and long-reigning “Queen of Suspense” whose tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world’s most popular writers, died Friday at age 92.

Best-selling American author Mary Higgins Clark, known to her fans as the “Queen of Suspense”, has died aged 92, her publisher confirmed Friday.
France 24

