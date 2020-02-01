Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Zuckerberg says Facebook must stand up for free speech

Zuckerberg says Facebook must stand up for free speech

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a speech Friday in Utah that he doesn’t want his platform to be used to “rip society apart” but that at some point the social media company must stand up for free speech. Zuckerberg said the company’s upcoming steps to protect free expression are […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dennis Prager: Free speech is under attack on college campuses [Video]Dennis Prager: Free speech is under attack on college campuses

Larry talks with radio host Dennis Prager, who says free speech is under attack on America's colleges and universities. And, discusses the film, "No Safe Spaces," in which he co-stars.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 24:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This is why ‘freedom of speech’ doesn’t mean anti-trans academics are free to spout views on ‘gender ideology’

Paul Johnson, a professor and head of the department of sociology at the University of York, explains for PinkNews why ‘freedom of speech’ doesn’t mean...
PinkNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

into_AI

into.AI - The Global AI Ecosystem #intoAI Zuckerberg says Facebook must stand up for free speech - Zuckerberg told the audience a https://t.co/CM1PrRU9oS #ai #intoAInews 2 minutes ago

VanRijmenam

Dr Mark van Rijmenam ✈ in SYDNEY - Jan & Feb RT @zyor2010: Zuckerberg says Facebook must stand up for free speech!👍👏❤️ {Your trying to tell us your college-educated staff and artifici… 34 minutes ago

zyor2010

Roy Miller Zuckerberg says Facebook must stand up for free speech!👍👏❤️ {Your trying to tell us your college-educated staff an… https://t.co/NFPhvKCIDK 1 hour ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform IAM Platform Curated Tweet: Zuckerberg says Facebook must stand up for free speech https://t.co/gDJEvEz3kt #1A… https://t.co/cgcEPzrcPt 3 hours ago

blalock36

Tim Blalock RT @SheepDogSociety: The biggest lie he's told today! When I come off of my suspension in 6 days, what should my first Facebook post be? Z… 4 hours ago

SheepDogSociety

SheepDog Society The biggest lie he's told today! When I come off of my suspension in 6 days, what should my first Facebook post be?… https://t.co/swYCHAHP5W 4 hours ago

MarcoDaCostaFX

Trading MarcoDaCosta RT @Stalingrad_Poor: Except for conservative voices Zuckerberg says Facebook must stand up for free speech https://t.co/BwJubp0iGJ 5 hours ago

indy1808

RAM #noteamracing Zuckerberg Says Facebook Must Stand up for Free Speech https://t.co/IBFmbaCAA1 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.