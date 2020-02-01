Global  

Billionaire Bloomberg proposes tax plan aimed at wealthy

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is unveiling a tax plan that would target the wealthy — increasing rates on capital gains and corporate gains as well as introducing a new 5% surtax on incomes above $5 million. The former New York City mayor has based his plan on its potential to […]
