Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mitt Romney > Mitt Romney won't be invited to CPAC following impeachment trial vote for witnesses

Mitt Romney won't be invited to CPAC following impeachment trial vote for witnesses

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Mitt Romney was one of two Republican senators to break ranks by voting for witnesses in the impeachment trial. Now he has been rebuffed by CPAC.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Their Case For Witnesses

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Their Case For Witnesses 02:23

 At the Senate impeachment trial, a vote is expected any time now on whether to call witnesses, but that doesn't mean the trial will end quickly; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published

Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Rejects Hearing New Witnesses During Impeachment Trial

Katherine Johnson reports on debate over witnesses dominating closing arguments in impeachment trial of President Trump (1-31-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A Final Day Of Questions In The Impeachment Trial, Ahead Of A Vote On Witnesses

In the impeachment trial of President Trump, senators posed questions to house managers and the President's defense team for a second day, ahead of a vote...
NPR

US Senate votes against calling witnesses in Donald Trump's impeachment trial

By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate has stopped a Democrats push to hear from witnesses in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump.
SBS Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Navcub1

Chuck RT @DailyCaller: Mitt Romney Is ‘Formally Not Invited’ To CPAC https://t.co/hHcGVaAkMo 15 seconds ago

CanadianPatri18

Canadian Patriot🇨🇦🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @KateHun49524279: CPAC chair: Mitt Romney 'NOT invited' to upcoming event after Senator votes for witnesses / hahahahahahahahaha!! Romne… 24 seconds ago

CSoconway

SuSu C RT @andersonDrLJA: ~~~ Head Of CPAC To Mitt Romney: You’re ‘Formally NOT Invited’ To 2020 Conference - Are You Finally Getting It @Senat… 35 seconds ago

KateHun49524279

Kathleen Hunter CPAC chair: Mitt Romney 'NOT invited' to upcoming event after Senator votes for witnesses / hahahahahahahahaha!! Ro… https://t.co/bw1C8i7zZT 49 seconds ago

MagaPatriot00

Gale RT @DavidWaddell5: Mitt Romney Is ’Formally NOT Invited’ To CPAC 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/jKHtEC9qVo 1 minute ago

bodysouls

SLSTCP RT @BarbArn: And so it begins .@MittRomney. So take your jealousy and move over to the Democrat Party. We are so done with you. https://t… 1 minute ago

CrowsNe01038300

Crow RT @CattHarmony: Mitt Romney is not welcome to CPAC. Maybe Romney is going to be so bitter that he switches party...? Or he's just going to… 2 minutes ago

themanfromhyde

❌hydehyde🇺🇸❌ RT @ItoniLl: Mitt Romney Is ‘Formally Not Invited’ To CPAC - The Daily Caller... ***That’s Right Romney😂NOT INVITED to CPAC..CLEARLY Romney… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.