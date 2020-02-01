Exclusive: Watch Olaf sing 'Unmeltable Me', the hilariously hot song cut from 'Frozen 2' Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Josh Gad's Olaf singing "Unmeltable Me" never made it into "Frozen 2." But now you can exclusively see how the zany song would have played out.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this