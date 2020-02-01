Global  

Eritrea blasts U.S. visa ban, Nigeria creates committee to address issues

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Eritrea denounced a U.S. ban on immigrant visas for its citizens as "unacceptable" on Saturday, while Nigeria's government said it had created a committee to address the issues that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to add the country to the ban.
