Stoneman Douglas players take part in Super Bowl rehearsal

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl is incredibly elaborate, and the NFL needed some football players to help ensure everything on Sunday will go according to plan. Marjory Stoneman Douglas, welcome to the Super Bowl. About 50 players from the high school in Parkland, Florida — the place where […] 👓 View full article

