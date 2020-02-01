Stoneman Douglas players take part in Super Bowl rehearsal

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl is incredibly elaborate, and the NFL needed some football players to help ensure everything on Sunday will go according to plan. Marjory Stoneman Douglas, welcome to the Super Bowl. About 50 players from the high school in Parkland, Florida — the place where […]
When the NFL needed football players to help out in a rehearsal for the Super Bowl, players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were happy to oblige.
