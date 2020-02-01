Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Landslide closes northbound I-5 near Bellingham

Landslide closes northbound I-5 near Bellingham

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Drivers should avoid northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 244 south of Bellingham after a landslide Saturday morning pushed trees and mud into the road and authorities closed the area. No one was injured in the slide, which happened at about 8:15 a.m., said Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rocky Oliphant. Crews will clear the area and assess […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nrodovsky

Nicole Rodovsky RT @seattletimes: Drivers should avoid northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 244 south of Bellingham after a landslide Saturday morning pus… 2 hours ago

DeLeon_Times

John de Leon Landslide closes northbound I-5 near Bellingham https://t.co/bQG5pdMhrg 2 hours ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times Drivers should avoid northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 244 south of Bellingham after a landslide Saturday morni… https://t.co/AujUFsnGxf 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.