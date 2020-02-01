Landslide closes northbound I-5 near Bellingham Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Drivers should avoid northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 244 south of Bellingham after a landslide Saturday morning pushed trees and mud into the road and authorities closed the area. No one was injured in the slide, which happened at about 8:15 a.m., said Washington State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rocky Oliphant. Crews will clear the area and assess […] 👓 View full article

