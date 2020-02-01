Jones leads Xavier over No. 10 Seton Hall, win streak ends.

Global  

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 18 rebounds and Xavier opened a big lead early and beat No. 10 Seton Hall 74-62 Saturday, ending the Pirates’ 10-game winning streak. Naji Marshall added 19 points and KyKy Tandy had 14 as the Musketeers (14-8, 3-6 Big East) beat the Pirates in every […]
