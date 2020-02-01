Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Andy Gill > Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill dies, aged 64

Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill dies, aged 64

BBC News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The founding member of the British post-punk band had only recently come off tour.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Andy Gill Dead - Gang of Four Guitarist Dies at 64

Andy Gill, one of the founding members of the band Gang of Four, has died at the age of 64. The guitarist passed away after a brief respiratory illness....
Just Jared

Gang Of Four's Andy Gill Has Died

Gang Of Four's Andy Gill Has DiedPost-punk legends salute the guitarist... *Gang Of Four* guitarist *Andy Gill* has died, it has been confirmed. The guitarist helped form the band as a...
Clash

You Might Like


Tweets about this

levoleurdesable

UniversPréférables RT @guardian: Andy Gill, influential guitarist with Gang of Four, dies aged 64 https://t.co/Xe0Mj0ztRV 5 seconds ago

straffegast

Stephen Randall BBC News - Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill dies, aged 64 https://t.co/3KpyaWPjED 7 seconds ago

CareyDP1

David Carey RT @johnharris1969: One of the most influential, pioneering guitar players ever; with his collaborators, he left a perfect example of how m… 12 seconds ago

joydivisionBook

joydivisionBook RT @_markstewart: Andy Gill, guitarist for the British post-punk outfit Gang of Four, has died at the age of 64 https://t.co/pFXIwFMdBW goo… 18 seconds ago

porcupiny

Helen Murphy RT @RollingStone: Andy Gill, founding member and guitarist for the British post-punk outfit Gang of Four, has died at the age of 64 https:/… 30 seconds ago

secretstranger9

secret stranger. brexitparty RT @TheSun: Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill has died https://t.co/IJ4ODO532S https://t.co/meUyI3zpVS 32 seconds ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Gang of Four Guitarist and Cofounder Andy Gill Dies at 64 https://t.co/52G8YbHoou 33 seconds ago

getoffmylawn47

Brian Tomson RT @BroknHeadphones: One of the biggest influences on my guitar playing. #RIPAndyGill https://t.co/7NZ41SIO2C 38 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.