UniversPréférables RT @guardian: Andy Gill, influential guitarist with Gang of Four, dies aged 64 https://t.co/Xe0Mj0ztRV 5 seconds ago Stephen Randall BBC News - Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill dies, aged 64 https://t.co/3KpyaWPjED 7 seconds ago David Carey RT @johnharris1969: One of the most influential, pioneering guitar players ever; with his collaborators, he left a perfect example of how m… 12 seconds ago joydivisionBook RT @_markstewart: Andy Gill, guitarist for the British post-punk outfit Gang of Four, has died at the age of 64 https://t.co/pFXIwFMdBW goo… 18 seconds ago Helen Murphy RT @RollingStone: Andy Gill, founding member and guitarist for the British post-punk outfit Gang of Four, has died at the age of 64 https:/… 30 seconds ago secret stranger. brexitparty RT @TheSun: Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill has died https://t.co/IJ4ODO532S https://t.co/meUyI3zpVS 32 seconds ago Ocean Pop 💎 Gang of Four Guitarist and Cofounder Andy Gill Dies at 64 https://t.co/52G8YbHoou 33 seconds ago Brian Tomson RT @BroknHeadphones: One of the biggest influences on my guitar playing. #RIPAndyGill https://t.co/7NZ41SIO2C 38 seconds ago