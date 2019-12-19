PG&E pledges to shake up board in bid to placate California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas and Electric is pledging to overhaul its board of directors in an attempt to avoid a potential takeover attempt by the state of California and prove the nation’s largest utility is turning over a new leaf as it works through its second bankruptcy in less than 20 years. The […]



