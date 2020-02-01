Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi > Iraq protests: Mohammed Allawi named prime minister

Iraq protests: Mohammed Allawi named prime minister

BBC News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Mohammed Allawi, a former communications minister, has backed the protests which began in October.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq crisis: Top Shia leader to avoid politics [Video]Iraq crisis: Top Shia leader to avoid politics

A show of dismay, Iraq's highest Shia leader gives politicians silent treatment amid major political stalemate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published

Asaad al-Eidani nominated as Iraq's next prime minister [Video]Asaad al-Eidani nominated as Iraq's next prime minister

Asaad al-Eidani nominated as Iraq's next prime minister

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraq president appoints Allawi as new premier, protesters reject him

Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister on Saturday, state television reported, after squabbling parties failed to name a...
Reuters Also reported by •Deutsche WelleAl JazeeraSeattle TimesFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZanaGul1

Dr.Zana Gulmohamad BBC News - Iraq protests: Mohammed Allawi named prime minister https://t.co/Tt6gN37phm 8 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Iraq protests: Mohammed Allawi named prime minister Image copyright Reuters… https://t.co/FtK7VuyB01 13 minutes ago

cliftonwh02

Clifton Hudson RT @THE_TNT_TEAM: Iraq protests: Mohammed Allawi named prime minister - BBC News. This is just in case you didn’t believe the other article… 14 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Iraq protests: Mohammed Allawi named prime minister 23 minutes ago

latestnewsco

LatestNews.co.uk Iraq protests: Mohammed Allawi named prime minister https://t.co/nqZUYRlswa Your comments?.. https://t.co/osUFRjc8uo 56 minutes ago

newslink7com

newslink7.com Iraq has named a new prime minister after four months of protests-Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi Read More… https://t.co/vdsQkqHlZq 1 hour ago

TCG_CrisisRisks

The Cavell Group New Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi appealed to downtrodden Iraqis for their support on Saturday hours after… https://t.co/cwAwlIkncu 2 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters: New Prime Minister Mohammed Taw… https://t.co/8XxiKWjzx1 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.