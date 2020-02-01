Global  

'See You Again': Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakers game

Saturday, 1 February 2020
On Friday night at the first Los Angeles Lakers game since Kobe Bryant's death, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth paid an emotional tribute to the basketball icon.
News video: Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

 Harry How/Getty Images On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in LA — the first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. The Lakers'...

The Lakers played a somber, emotional game against the Blazers Friday, their first since the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash: "In the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba out.' But..

According to CNN, On Friday The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. It was at the Staples Center in L.A., during the team's first game since the NBA legend, his daughter and 7 others died..

It was an emotional moment during the halftime of the Lakers game when Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sang "See You Again" to a packed stadium, in honour of late...
This one's for Kobe Bryant. The late NBA legend's close friend and L.A. Lakers successor Lebron James delivered a heartfelt speech during the pre-game tribute to...
