NEW YORK (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory. J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks improved […]