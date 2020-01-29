Global  

No running water on Air Canada flight from China during worsening coronavirus outbreak

CBC.ca Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
A 13-hour Air Canada flight from Beijing to Toronto operated without running water as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in China last week, according to multiple sources. Air Canada says it will no longer operate international flights experiencing water supply issues.
