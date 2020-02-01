Global  

Sunday's date is a rare palindrome that hasn't happened in over 900 years

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, reads the same backward and forward. It also happens to be the day of the Super Bowl and Groundhog Day.
Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl Sunday's date is a rare, once-in-a century palindrome

The previous eight-digit palindrome like this was 11/11/1111, 909 years ago. We'll only have to wait another 101 years for 12/12/2121. The next one is in 3030.
The Age

