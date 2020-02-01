Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Latest: Stephon Gilmore wins top defensive player award

The Latest: Stephon Gilmore wins top defensive player award

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on the NFL Awards, all times EST: 4:45 p.m. New England’s Stephon Gilmore has become the first cornerback in a decade to win The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. Considered one of the game’s best cover cornerbacks, the All-Pro made his eight pro season his best […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2019 College Football Award Winners [Video]2019 College Football Award Winners

2019 College Football Award Winners. The ceremony took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards for player of the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Honors: Patriots' Stephon Gilmore wins Defensive Player of the Year for standout 2019 season

After leading the league's best defense, Gilmore was honored with the prestigious award on Saturday
CBS Sports

The Latest: Barty 1st player into 4th round at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 12:35 p.m. The top-ranked women’s player in the world is also the first one...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.