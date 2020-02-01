Petry, Price lead Canadiens past Panthers 4-0

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry had four assists, Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday. Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens (24-22-7), who improved to 6-2-0 in their last eight games. It was Price's third shutout of the season


