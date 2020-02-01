Global  

Petry, Price lead Canadiens past Panthers 4-0

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry had four assists, Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday. Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher scored for the Canadiens (24-22-7), who improved to 6-2-0 in their last eight games. It was Price’s third shutout of the season […]
Price backstops Canadiens to shutout win over Panthers

Carey Price made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season as Montreal beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday afternoon in the first of back-to-back...
CBC.ca

