Saturday, 1 February 2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Mason Faulkner came off the bench to score 18 points to lead Western Carolina to a 64-61 win over Chattanooga on Saturday. Carlos Dotson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Western Carolina (14-7, 6-4 Southern Conference), his fifth straight double-double. Tyler Harris added 12 points. Onno Steger had 10 points