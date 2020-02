Mary Campbell RT @WOWT6News: Police said at least 13 rounds were fired. https://t.co/Ghhrb8000f 5 minutes ago

WOWT 6 News Police said at least 13 rounds were fired. https://t.co/Ghhrb8000f 5 minutes ago

Deborah K Banister Kirk RT @CBNNews: Police: 2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Church Shooting after Funeral in Florida https://t.co/L9CzQl1NBx 5 minutes ago

etc RT @CGTNOfficial: 2 dead and 2 wounded at a shooting following a funeral in Florida. https://t.co/QroK8rjsnz 5 minutes ago

npcnpc RT @travelinjeebus: @Breaking911 Why... THIS article makes it sound as if it were NEAR the church/funeral and not, as it were, AT the churc… 7 minutes ago

🌎ECDLC🌍SOFT🌏 🚨🔴🚨 Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after #Florida funeral and leaving two other people wounded.… https://t.co/qce1CbOKvJ 8 minutes ago

Les Wenzel RT @6abc: SHOOTING AT FUNERAL: Gunfire erupted after a funeral Saturday in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other peop… 19 minutes ago