McMahon, No. 6 Cardinals beat Wolfpack 77-57 for road win

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57 on Saturday. Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals, who maintained their hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead with their eighth straight win. Louisville (19-3, 10-1) led by 17 points […]
