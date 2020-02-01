McMahon, No. 6 Cardinals beat Wolfpack 77-57 for road win Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57 on Saturday. Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals, who maintained their hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead with their eighth straight win. Louisville (19-3, 10-1) led by 17 points […] 👓 View full article

