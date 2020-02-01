Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 4 US men make debuts in opening match vs Costa Rica

4 US men make debuts in opening match vs Costa Rica

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Four U.S. men are making their first career start for the national team in its first match of the year against Costa Rica. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter on Saturday fielded his team’s youngest lineup ever used in the matches following its annual January training camp. The starting group averages just 23 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Llanez scores in debut, U.S. men beat Costa Rica 1-0

Llanez scores in debut, U.S. men beat Costa Rica 1-0A young U.S. men's national team roster opened its 2020 schedule with a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica
FOX Sports

Costa Rica downs Panama 6-1 in Olympic qualifying tournament

HOUSTON (AP) — Melissa Herrera and Priscilla Chinchilla each scored two goals and Costa Rica beat Panama 6-1 on Tuesday to open the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KennyWadeMusic

Kenny Wade 4 US men make debuts in opening match vs Costa Rica https://t.co/lsw7UyQ4WN #MLS https://t.co/e10RdP5Xsm https://t.co/pIp5uKQ2ng 4 hours ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines 4 US men make debuts in opening match vs Costa Rica : Four U.S. men are making their first career start for the nat… https://t.co/5agVWkza5L 5 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK 4 US men make debuts in opening match vs Costa Rica https://t.co/ibMwW9Aup6 https://t.co/z5DaEtRrHq 6 hours ago

FutballNews_

Futball News 4 US men make debuts in opening match vs Costa Rica https://t.co/0dz73F1OSE 6 hours ago

HarrogateKnigh1

Harrogate York Knights RT @YorkKnightsRLFC: TEAM NEWS: James Ford has named his Knights team for our opening match of the 2020 season with four players set to mak… 10 hours ago

YorkKnightsRLFC

York City Knights⚔️ TEAM NEWS: James Ford has named his Knights team for our opening match of the 2020 season with four players set to… https://t.co/MAA1GBhioF 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.